WTC FINAL: Top Batsmen to watch out for in IND-NZ

India and New Zealand will face off in WTC Final at Southampton in few days as Newspocket draws out few batsmen to look out for in the game.

The First World Test Championship Final will begin on 18th June 2021. India and New Zealand made sure about their match practices.

New Zealand is playing England for the two-Test match series. They have drawn the 1st Test and New Zealand has a good chance to win the 2nd Test.

Whereas India started their preparation within themselves with regular match practices.

Top Indian Batsmen to watch out for in WTC Final

Starting from the openers, Rohit Sharma and Subhuman Gill will look to make the best right from the start itself.

Subhuman Gill has proved himself in Australian pitches, but his form deteriorated on Indian soil. The performance pressure has certainly got the better off him after their successful Aussie tour. Rohit Sharma will also look to keep his patience at the start and set off with a good start.

India certainly knows that every mistake will make them count really hard. Hence, the openers will hold the key to build the team’s success.

Virat Kohli, the Indian captain will hold the key role to play the anchor against lethal New Zealand bowling. Cheteshwar Pujara proved his brave soul against the Aussie pacers. And they both will look to hold the innings well after the opener departs.

Hopes will certainly be high from the best middle-order batsman in the Indian squad right now as Rishabh Pant. His brilliant innings literally saved the Indian team in the 3rd and 4th Test in Australia.

Ravindra Jadeja, the classic allrounder will hope to make the best out of his bat; and lead the team when India will require big scores from crucial tail-enders.

Top New Zealand Batsmen preparing for WTC Final

New Zealand has ranked themselves on the top 3 in all ICC formats of T20s, ODIs and Test rankings.

The Blackcaps missed the ICC 2019 World Cup due to their hard-luck against England. Hence, they will certainly be more than prepared to lift the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

Starting with the most experienced Batsman in their squad, Ross Taylor. The 37 years old has performed brilliantly in their ongoing test against England. He will definitely hold the key role to manage good score from their batting line-up.

The New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson, the 1st ranked Test player on ICC Test ranking. He has a calm attitude and makes his brain do more of the job on field.

But his recent form against England in 1st test will definitely make him work much harder before taking on Indians.

Tom Latham has a memorable history against India because of his international debut in 2014. He has maintained his position in the New Zealand team with consistent performances. He will hold the responsibility to start the innings for New Zealand along with Devon Conway.

Devon Conway has proved himself efficient against the English in their 2nd on going test. He scored 80 runs with a strike rate of 55.94. His partnership with Latham will become important.

The 35 years old BJ Watling will make himself important in the middle order for New Zealand. He has already played for a decade with New Zealand and will certainly hope to use all his experience to lift the WTC Final Trophy.