Leeds United in contact with Chelsea’s Striker

Transfer news from Premier League as Leeds United reportedly has contacted Michy Batshuayi after Chelsea decided to sell the player this summer.

Leeds United, under manager Marcelo Bielsa has promoted themselves to Premier League after 16 years. And they have managed to confirm their stay for next season as well.

Hence, the owner has decided to invest more in the club, to make it to European competitions next season. And they have identified Michy Batshuayi as their possible target from Chelsea this summer.

Leeds are interested in signing Noa Lang from Club Brugge – the Belgian club will try to keep him offering a new contract but Leeds want to open talks. ⚪️🇳🇱 #LUFC #Leeds



Also, Marcelo Bielsa is expected to sign his new contract with Leeds soon. 🇦🇷 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2021

Chelsea will sell off Michy Batshuayi this Summer

This season, the Belgian forward didn’t make many appearances for the UEFA Champions League-winning side. Chelsea already has signed abundant forwards in their roster, hence Batshuayi certainly had a hard time dealing with his fewer appearances.

Michy Batshuayi played 18 Premier League games and 2 games in EFL and FA Cup this season. And have managed to score 2 goals and provide 2 assists in Premier League.

He mostly got chance under Frank Lampard, but since Thomas Tuchel took up the charge, Batshuayi spent most of the games on bench.

And as his contract will also expire in June 2022, Chelsea will look to sell off the player to make few money instead of losing him for free next summer.

Leeds United interested to have Batshuayi on board

Michy Batshuayi has played under Marcelo Bielsa at Olympique Marseille during the span of 2014-15. Hence, Batshuayi will also feel the comfort and trust from the manager.