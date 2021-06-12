6th Generation Apple iPad Mini renders surface online

By the end of this year, Apple is willing to launch 6th Generation iPad Mini by the end of this year. Now, we have got some finer details about the product through a reliable leaker. In the past, there have been multiple 6th Generation iPad Mini renders but almost all of them were fishy because they suggested things like in-display Touch ID and punch-hole front-facing camera which were never pointed by trusted sources.

The new renders come from Jon Prosser, who recently shared similar renders of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The tipster has partnered with Ian Zelbo (@RendersbyIan) for the renders of the 6th Generation iPad Mini. The renders are based on live pictures, schematics, and CAD files he received from multiple sources.

iPad Mini 6 renders leaked online

As per these renders, the iPad Mini will get its first redesign in six years. It will feature a boxy design like that of the 4th Generation iPad Air, newer iPad Pro models, and the iPhone 12 series. It will have flat sides, thinner bezels, and an 8.4 to 8.9-inch display. The display details were revealed by Mark Gurman. There will be no home button` Apple has moved the Touch ID to the power button on the top.

The 6th Generation iPad Mini will come with improved speakers and a USB Type-C port. It will be the third iPad series without the dated lightning port. It will measure 206.3 mm x 137.8 mm x 6.1 mm in dimensions and will be available in three colours: silver, black, and gold.

Newly Redesigned iPad mini 6

Apple might bring a smaller Apple Pencil for the 6th Generation iPad Mini. However, there is also a chance that this stylus could end up as 3rd Generation Apple Pencil supporting all the iPad models.

Apple has not yet announced launch date officially but it is expected by the end of 2021.