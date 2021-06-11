25 lucky customers get Tesla Model S Plaid sedans

Last Thursday, as many as 25 lucky customers received Tesla’s redesigned Model S “Plaid” at an event hosted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Fremont, California. Tesla has priced this new Model S at $130,000. It was first announced in January. At that time, the company teased it as the “quickest production vehicle ever made” with 0-60 mph acceleration under 2 seconds.

In the event, Musk said, “We’ve got to show that an electric car is the best car, hands down. It’s got to be clear [that] sustainable energy cars can be the fastest cars, the safest cars, [and] can be the most kick-ass cars in every way.”

Since its launch in 2012, the new Model S is the first major overhaul for the sedan. This line of Tesla played a key role in making the company one of the world’s top electric vehicle companies. Currently, the Model S now has a horizontal touchscreen like the one found in the Model 3 and Model Y. However, it has a bigger 17 inches screen with smaller bezels.

There is also a digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. The third screen is located behind the center console for rear passengers. The company showed off a new UI for the screens in the event.

Musk said, “The current Model S, the backseat is not amazing. But the new one — it is actually a legit backseat.” The Model S Plaid is powered by a new tri-motor drivetrain which collectively put down around 1,000 horsepower. With these, the car can reach a top speed of 200 miles per hour.

In this model, Tesla incorporated upgraded heat pumps that improve cold weather range by 30 percent and reduces the energy consumption of running the HVAC system by 50 percent. Interestingly, the manufacturers have made the radiator bigger so that it can cool the battery pack during demanding drives.

Back in February, in the Joe Rogan Podcast, Musk was asked on his take about the legitimacy of the U-shaped “yoke” steering wheel. Musk replied with “they use a yoke in Formula One.” Roe countered with “Yeah, but you’re not on the highway in a Formula One car.” For Model S Plaid, Tesla not only changed the steering wheel design, but also got rid of all of the stalks on the steering column. Now, the driver will be able to choose different drive modes from an option on the touchscreen.