Barcelona enquires for Man City midfielder Gundogan

After the confirmation of Gini Wijnaldum joining PSG, Barcelona has enquired about Ilkay Gundogan and Aymeric Laporte from Man City this summer.

Joan Laporta has promised to make big changes at the club this summer. And to showcase his words, he has already signed Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia from Man City for free.

Barcelona called in Royal Emerson from Real Betis for his service from next season. The Spanish club remained in touch with Wijnaldum for another free transfer from Liverpool.

But PSG played their rich card and hijacked him with better offers.

Can Barcelona bag Gundogan this summer?

The German international, Ilkay Gundogan played an important role in Man City’s title-winning campaign this year.

He played 46 games for Man City this season, and have scored 17 goals with 5 assists as well, in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola made a fantastic change in his tactics somewhere midway through the campaign; which proved very efficient for his side and went on to score 11 goals from 12 games.

Now, Barcelona wants to recover their loss in Wijnaldum pursuit, and offers Ilkay Gundogan.

🎙@FabrizioRomano on @podcastherewego: "Barcelona were inquiring about Gundogan 🇩🇪 as new midfielder. Atm there's no agreement or advanced with Man City. Barcelona are talking with people around Gundogan." #FCBlive #MCFC pic.twitter.com/bpPCq29AcC — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) June 9, 2021

Barcelona has also offered for Aymeric Laporte

Man City has made a solid defensive pair with Ruben Dias, the PFA Player of the Year and John Stones. Aymeric Laporte knows that he might play as a substitute to the defensive duo and wants to improve under Pep Guardiola.

Whereas Barcelona has prepared to sell off Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti to create a new defensive wall. Hence, Laporte might consider the Barcelona option with a contract until 2025 at Man City.