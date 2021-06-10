Inter Milan demands players from Chelsea for Hakimi

Transfer talks between Chelsea and Inter Milan for Achraf Hakimi this summer; Chelsea has also offered players to challenge PSG in race.

Inter Milan won the Serie A title after 10 long years. AC Milan and Inter Milan holds the adjacent years of Juventus dominance.

Under Antonio Conte, the team became a super power this year, as they played the Super Copa Italia against Juventus.

But Conte announced his resignation from the club; and former Lazio manager Simeone Inzaghi replaced him at the club. And he has decided to sell some of the star players to make some money in this Summer window.

Chelsea and PSG tables offer for Achraf Hakimi

Chelsea are in direct contact with Achraf Hakimi’s camp. Inter want €80m to sell him on a permanent deal – PSG offered €60m and they’re still pushing to reach an agreement. 🇲🇦 #PSG #CFC



Chelsea are also open to offer players as part of the deal. 🔵 #transfers https://t.co/vbBMTdYEvB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2021

UEFA Champions League winner Chelsea and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi backed PSG has placed an offer of £51.5 Million to Inter Milan.

This season, Achraf Hakimi played an important role for Inter’s domestic success under Conte. The 22 years old Right mid-fielder played 45 games for Chelsea this season and have scored 7 goals and provided 11 assists, in all competitions.

With Antonio Conte gone, Simone Inzaghi wants to build a new team with new players. And Inter has Hakimi until 2025, legally. Hence, in no fear of losing their top player, Inter will definitely charge even more than his base price.

Chelsea has extra players to offer

Emerson, the 26 years old left back didn’t get much chance this season. Hence, Chelsea might include this in their offer for Hakimi. Andreas Christensen has found himself favorite under Thomas Tuchel.

But as his contract will expire next year, Chelsea might look to add him in exchange for Hakimi.