Samsung might discuss the new version of Wear OS at MWC 2021

According to the latest news, South Korean tech giant Samsung is gearing up for the launch of new smartphones and smartwatches later this year. MWC 2021 has been scheduled for later this month. In the event, we can expect Samsung to discuss these products. Samsung will most likely talk about the new wearables that will run on the new version of Wear OS.

Samsung has scheduled MWC 2021 conference event in Barcelona on 28th June. As per the MWC website, Samsung has mentioned that it will be “reimagining smartwatches, creating new opportunities for both developers and consumers”. This was reported by SamMobile.

Note that Samsung and Google merged Wear OS and Tizen OS together to offer a more streamlined experience so we might expect to hear more about this new OS that will run the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Active.

These smartwatches could come with Super AMOLED displays along with a 5 nm Exynos chipset. It is estimated that the company will reveal additional information at the Mobile World Congress later this month.

Google and Samsung both claimed that merging the two wearable operating systems will bring various improvements to the Wear platform including a 30 per cent faster app launch. Others apps will be updated and there will be more watch faces. In the MWC 2021 event, Samsung might also reveal more detail about its plans for the Galaxy ecosystem.