According to the latest news, South Korean tech giant Samsung has developed a futuristic flexible display technology which can be used as a wearable. It can act as a fitness tracker by replacing bulky smartwatches and smart bands.

As per Newsroom, researchers at the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) have developed a stretchable OLED display. It features an integrated PPG heart rate sensor that is a “stretchable electronic skin form factor.”

The device has been tested by SAIT researchers. It was found that the wrist movement did not deteriorate the display. During the test, the stretchable display remained reliable with skin elongation. As per the report, even after 1,000 stretches, the sensors and the OLED panel were durable enough to continue working stably.

Samsung stretchable OLED display

It seems the researchers managed to “modify the composition and structure of elastomer, a polymer compound with high elasticity and resilience, and used existing semiconductor manufacturing processes to apply it to the substrates of stretchable OLED displays and optical blood-flow sensors.”

Samsung is claiming that this is a first of its kind and the patch will feel like a part of the user’s skin. The company said the tracker will also be able to track biometric data while sleeping or exercising.

Samsung is working on a stretchable OLED display with biometric capability

Youngjun Yun was the main researcher of the team. He said, “The technology can also be expanded to use in wearable healthcare products for adults, children, and infants, as well as patients with certain diseases.”

Note that this futuristic device is still in the early stages of development so it will perhaps take the company several years to announce something commercially.