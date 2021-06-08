Barcelona target Man City forward Raheem Sterling

Transfer news coming in from Barcelona as Ronald Koeman has identified Raheem Sterling as possible striker if they fail to sign Memphis Depay.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has already announced the signing of Sergio Aguero from Man City. And manager Ronald Koeman will certainly face a big challenge to create a solid front 3; with Aguero, Messi, Dembele, Griezmann and Braithwaite.

Barcelona has also identified Memphis Depay as another possible free agent signing. But as PSG hijacked Wijnaldum move in the last minute, Barcelona has started preparing for their B plan as well.

Barcelona target Raheem Sterling form at Man City

Raheem Sterling, the former Liverpool man has struggled at Etihad this season. His form significantly dropped with time, if compared to his stats from last season.

Pep Guardiola made Sterling play 49 games for City this year, where he scored 14 and assisted 12 goals in all competitions.

Although Sergio Aguero has already left the club, and Man City didn’t even sign any replacement. Hence, Man City will surely show some reluctance to let Raheem Sterling leave at this moment.

But City will definitely try to sell off Sterling before his contract run out in 2023.

Sterling could possibly leave Man City in this summer. Barcelona are showing interest in the player but it won't be easy to get the deal done.



Ronald Koeman considers Sterling as Depay’s replacement

At present, Barcelona will have to include their players to make any signing due to financial crisis. And Barcelona has already planned to listen to offers for Martin Braithwaite, Ousmane Dembele or Antoine Griezmann to make room for new forwards.