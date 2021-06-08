PSG, to sign Wijnaldum! Who is next?

Transfer News as PSG and Bayern in talks with Barcelona target Liverpool outcast mid-fielder Georginio Wijnaldum over a free transfer.

The contract between Liverpool and 30 years old Dutch mid-fielder will expire at the end of this month. Hence, clubs have a chance to bag the Dutchman for free this summer.

Barcelona already in contact with the player, but no deal has been finalized yet.

PSG and Bayern in Wijnaldum race

PSG and Bayern Munich don’t want to let go the chance of signing the free agent this summer.

For Liverpool this season, he has played a pivotal role in their mid-field in absence of several players due to injury. Jurgen Klopp made him play 51 games this season, with 86% of the available game time.

PSG are trying to hijack Wijnaldum-Barcelona deal, as @moillorens @samuelmarsden revealed. ‘Enormous’ salary offered until 2024. 🇳🇱



Barça still hoping to sign Gini as they’ve a verbal agreement reached + medicals set to be scheduled.



Wijnaldum will decide within 24/48 hours ⏳ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2021

PSG has the confidence to offer the most delicious deal for Wijnaldum. And Bayern can certainly promise quality football in Bundesliga.

Ronald Koeman wants to unite Wijnaldum & Depay at Camp Nou. Former Dutch manager Ronald Koeman wants to bring Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum at Camp Nou.

Barcelona enquired about both the players’ last summer, but couldn’t finalize the deal due to financial conditions. This season, Koeman wants to create a trio in Barcelona mid-field with Wijnaldum, De Jong and Depay; which can help them continue to game style at Dutch camp.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay, both earned the call from Netherland National team for EURO 2021 Campaign.