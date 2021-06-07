WTC Final, Statistical Analysis: BOWLERS Edition

Statistical Analysis from the Newspocket as World Test Championship- WTC Final knocking on the door, set to begin within two weeks.

In recent days, franchise cricket has taken patience away from cricket. The classical form of cricket, Test has a lot of personalities which certainly grooms a player with his or her skill of concentration.

And in Test cricket, when compared between batsmen and bowlers, Bowlers seems to have a greater edge on the game.

We have witnessed a lot of test crickets, where the game wraps up within day 2 or day 3. And in all those games, bowlers do the magic with their long spells, strength and energy.

How do we look at New Zealand bowlers?

New Zealand has prepared a line-up with experienced fast bowlers. And especially on the English pitches, fast bowlers might do the job using the swings of Dukes balls.

Trent Boult will certainly lead the attack from the bowlers’ end. He has picked up 34 wickets from 9 games in the WTC Campaign. Boult will become a major concern for Indian batters as he picked up 11 wickets from 2 games against India.

Tim Southee, arguably one the most experienced bowlers from the New Zealand side. He picked up 51 wickets from 10 games for Kiwis. And against India, he has a record of picking up 14 wickets in just 2 games.

Neil Wagner played just 3 games in WTC Campaign for the BlackCaps. He doesn’t have the experience of leading the attack, but he can certainly perform when required. He played 51 Test matches in his entire career and have picked up 219 wickets with an economy of 3.04.

Matt Henry has picked up 4 wickets from 3 games he played in the WTC campaign. But his lethal bowling in a suitable pitch can trouble the batsmen. He gave a hard time to Indian batsmen during the 2019 ICC World Cup in England.

Mitchell Santner, the all-rounder can make his fingers work with the ball in hand. The experienced spinner can do the job of varying the pace of the game.

Indian Bowlers ready to unleash in WTC Final

Indian bowlers made big headlines while hosting England in India. But they will play on English pitches, which is certainly infamous for their famous swings.

Jasprit Bumrah has travelled with the team. He has an excellent style of varying pace with shear Yorkers. Although he has no certain record regarding their big wicket hauls, but he can make a difference on English pitches.

Ishant Sharma, the most experienced fast bowler in the Indian squad. He faced a lot of criticism regarding his forms in recent days. But his stat of 36 wickets in 11 games earned him a place in the squad.

Mohamed Siraj, the interesting find from IPL’s Bangalore franchise. He did an excellent job in Australia. No body could’ve guessed that he will pick up 5 wickets in a match on foreign pitch in his debut series.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will lead the Indian spin attack. Ashwin’s excellent spells on the Australian pitch and Indian pitch have made headlines. And Jadeja’s all-around performance will become the key for India against the Kiwis.