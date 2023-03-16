Bad Bunny Might Be In A New Relationship Who Is He Dating?

Bad Bunny the Un Verano Sin Ti singer has been spotted kissing Kenda Jenner with her arms around the singer after a date together, and the internet has been buzzing to know if the two are in a romantic relationship.

Who Is Bad Bunny?

Benito Antonio Martinez also known as Bad Bunny has been one of the music industry’s fast-rising stars around the globe. The superstar was selected to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards where he was nominated in three categories. Bad Bunny has a good sense of humor about his relationship.

Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer his style is primarily known as Latin trap and reggaeton, although his music also incorporates various other elements from other genres.

Bad Bunny became famous in 2016 with his song Diles which led to a deal with Hear This Music. the superstar also has notable collaborations with Farruko, Karil G, Ozuna, and J Balvin.

Also Read: Who Is Jenna Ortega Dating? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Wednesday Star’s Dating Life!

Who Is Bad Bunny Currently Dating?

Bad Bunny appears to be in a relationship with Kendall Jenner. The Kardashians star and Bad Bunny were spotted leaving Beyonce and Jay-Z’s 2023, Oscar after party together sparking relationship rumors between them.

It’s still unclear if Jenner and Bad bunny arrived together, but they were photographed together leaving the venue in the same vehicle at the end of the show.

Jenner attempted to cover her face with her hands to avoid the camera lenses while Bad Bunny seemed to be relaxed and enjoying the scenario. This was not the first time the pair were captured together.

Also Read: Who Is Savannah Chrisley Dating? Everything You Need To Know!

When Were Bad Bunny And Kendall Jenner First Spotted?

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were first spotted at a dinner in mid-February but they were seen leaving in different cars. Devin Booker who is Jenner’s ex-boyfriend unfollowed her on Instagram just a few days after her dinner with Bad Bunny.

Fans believed that her budding romance with the grammy winner put the nail in the social media rumors. Jenner had dated the Phoenix sun’s star in an on-and-off relationship since October 2020 but separated permanently in late 2022.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have not given updates about the rumors of them being in a relationship.

Who Is Kendall Jenner?

Kendall Jenner is a fashion model and reality star who grew up on her family’s reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians show. She has also appeared on the cover of love and numerous International vogue editions as well as walking for Victoria’s secret.

Jenner was born in Los Angeles California and she is the first daughter of Bruce Jenner and Kylie Jenner. The model’s major break into the fashion mainstream came when Katie Grand featured her in Marc Jacobs’s Autumn Winter 214 show.