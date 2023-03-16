Who Is Savannah Chrisley Dating? Everything You Need To Know!

Savannah Chrisley the cheerful television host and actress has been in the spotlight in recent times regarding who she is dating and if she is pregnant due to an Instagram post she made. We will be talking about her relationship and her rumored pregnancy in this article.

Who Is Savannah Chrisley Dating?

Savannah Chrisley has been spotted with Nic Kerdiles who is her ex-fiance. Christy has chosen to restart her relationship with her ex-fiance which left a quite number of fans amazed. Savannah and Kerdiles had earlier called off their wedding over a year ago.

She claims she is taking it day by day. Savannah has admitted to going with the flow when it comes to her revived romance and in an interview with E!.

The Growing Up actress recently revealed that she and her ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles are rekindling their romance she also revealed that after going public with their romance, the couple has decided to keep their love life more private according to E! News.

What Happened In Savannah Chrisley And Nic Kerdiles Earlier Relationship?

Savannah and Nic fans were upset to find that the ice hockey player and Savanah had split up in September 2020 after about two years after they had intended to tie the knot. Savannah confirmed their relationship had broken up just a few months after their separation.

A few months after their separation in December 2020 Nic Kerdiles penned down a passionate comment on one of Savannah’s Instagram pictures. This sparked online rumors of a potential reconciliation and it was later confirmed that Nic Kerdiles and Savannah Chrisley are once again dating.

The couple is back together even though they deleted all of their combined photos from their social media platforms when they first split up. The couple used to document their connection with fans but now they have kept it quiet and everything offline from the public.

Is Savannah Chrisley Pregnant?

Savannah Chrisley is currently not pregnant. According to the sources, Savannah Chrisley posted a picture of herself holding a growing baby bump on her Instagram page. Savannah was shown in the photo with a broad smile on her face as she was overcome with joy.

Savannah’s Instagram caption, which was written in all capital letters with a heart-eye emoji at the end, reflected her enthusiasm with two very close friends. The smiling blonde bombshell was standing with people she had known when she was barely 16 years old.

She appeared to be attending a baby shower in the picture although the caption was unclear about the details.