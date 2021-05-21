West Ham United wants Olivier Giroud from Chelsea

Transfer news from Premier League as West Ham Boss David Moyes interested in Chelsea forward Oliver Giroud this summer on a free transfer.

West Ham United has certainly been impressed with the performance of the players this season. David Moyes led the Hammers to earn 62 points from 37 games. And will practically expect European football next season.

They might even finish above clubs like Tottenham, Everton and Arsenal. Hence, they will look to reinforce the team for tough European challenge.

West Ham could sign Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud for absolutely nothing in the summer

Oliver Giroud: Career and his current form

The 6’ 4” tall Frenchman signed for Chelsea in 2018 after spending a magnificent career at Arsenal. In his five and half years of spell at Emirates, Oliver Giroud has scored 105 goals from 253 games.

For Chelsea, he played 119 games so far, and have scored 39 goals. And this season, he scored 11 goals from 31 appearances; 4 goals from 17 Premier League games.

Oliver Giroud has certainly wanted to leave the club because of a lack of game time. He has mostly impacted the game as a substitute.

Oliver Giroud is looking to leave #cfc this summer with a host of clubs fighting for his signature. Crystal Palace, West ham, Montpellier and Marseille in France as well. #cfclive pic.twitter.com/Ng4B3g4nTi — ChelseaReport (@_chelsea_report) April 28, 2021

Can-West Ham bag Oliver Giroud?

The contract between Chelsea and Giroud will expire in June 2021. And Chelsea has no intention to extend the contract of 34 years old French veteran.

David Moyes thinks that he still has something left to offer in Premier League football. Hence, a Free transfer deal with Oliver Giroud for the time being will certainly not harm the Hammers.