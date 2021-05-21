Liverpool interested in Frenchman from Barcelona

Transfer News from Premier League as Liverpool looking to replace Mohamed Salah with Barcelona outcast Antoine Griezmann.

Liverpool has performed decently well despite injury scares throughout the season. They’ve recently defeated Burnley to jump on 4th position on League table.

Mohamed Salah has certainly been the most phenomenal player for the Merseyside. Since he joined the club from AS Roma in 2017, he has scored 125 goals from 202 appearances for Liverpool.

Even this season, he scored 31 goals from 50 appearances in all competition. And yet, Liverpool might decide to cash in for the 28 years old player, right at the most valuable time.

Liverpool consider Barcelona forward as potential Mo Salah replacement https://t.co/r8vKCY0yHG — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) May 21, 2021

Antoine Griezmann to replace Mohamed Salah

The 30 years old French striker joined Barcelona in 2019 from Atletico Madrid. He had a classic goal scoring tally for the Madrid side but failed to do wonder in Blaugrana colours.

Reds eye surprise Griezmann move

Barcelona has decided to let go Antoine Griezmann, if they receive a convincing offer from any club.

This season, Griezmann has scored 19 goals from 50 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions. But failed to gain the trust of Barcelona board members.

Griezmann and Salah swap deal?

Mohamed Salah has won the Premier League and UEFA Champions League with Liverpool. And now, he has informed that club that he wants to leave.

Sergio Aguero has agreed on a deal until 2023, Depay is on close transfer to Barca his agreements are reaching the final. So, with the crowded forward line Frenchman has to prove his skill. His position will be uncertain in Barcelona.

Sergio Agüero to Barcelona, here we go! He’s set to join until June 2023, agreement reached. Bonus included in case Barça will win the UCL. 🔵🔴 #FCB



More: Barcelona are also getting closer to sign Memphis Depay. He confirmed to his new lawyers that he wants to join Barça 🚨🇳🇱 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2021

As Barcelona is certainly looking for a perfect number 9, a swap deal can be placed on the table. Even Mohamed Salah has expressed his desire to explore a new challenge in his footballing career.