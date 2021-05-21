Liverpool interested in Frenchman from Barcelona

Transfer News from Premier League as Liverpool looking to replace Mohamed Salah with Barcelona outcast Antoine Griezmann.
Liverpool has performed decently well despite injury scares throughout the season. They’ve recently defeated Burnley to jump on 4th position on League table.
Mohamed Salah has certainly been the most phenomenal player for the Merseyside. Since he joined the club from AS Roma in 2017, he has scored 125 goals from 202 appearances for Liverpool.
Even this season, he scored 31 goals from 50 appearances in all competition. And yet, Liverpool might decide to cash in for the 28 years old player, right at the most valuable time.
Antoine Griezmann to replace Mohamed Salah
The 30 years old French striker joined Barcelona in 2019 from Atletico Madrid. He had a classic goal scoring tally for the Madrid side but failed to do wonder in Blaugrana colours.
Barcelona has decided to let go Antoine Griezmann, if they receive a convincing offer from any club.
This season, Griezmann has scored 19 goals from 50 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions. But failed to gain the trust of Barcelona board members.
Griezmann and Salah swap deal?
Mohamed Salah has won the Premier League and UEFA Champions League with Liverpool. And now, he has informed that club that he wants to leave.
Sergio Aguero has agreed on a deal until 2023, Depay is on close transfer to Barca his agreements are reaching the final. So, with the crowded forward line Frenchman has to prove his skill. His position will be uncertain in Barcelona.
As Barcelona is certainly looking for a perfect number 9, a swap deal can be placed on the table. Even Mohamed Salah has expressed his desire to explore a new challenge in his footballing career.