Three Big Premier League clubs want Lewandowski

Big news from Premier League as Man City, Man Utd and Chelsea race to sign Polish striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich this summer.

Man City, Man United and Chelsea, the 3 ‘Big teams’ of Premier League jump in the race for a striker.

Sergio Aguero will leave City at the end of this season on a Free Transfer. City owners will certainly be desperate to replace with a scoring striker.

For Man Utd, Edinson Cavani might decide to leave the club for Boca Juniors; anytime soon after this season. And for Chelsea, Timo Werner hasn’t performed well up to the mark.

Hence, all three Premier League clubs have considered Robert Lewandowski as a good option for their striking line-up.

Has Robert Lewandowski had enough of Bundesliga?

The Polish striker joined Bayern Munich in 2014 for a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund. And Dortmund brought him from Polish club Lech Poznan in 2010.

He has won several major trophies with Bayern Munich and Dortmund. Lewandowski has also added several prestigious personal awards as well.

Although he wanted to retire from Bayern Munich, he still feels that he should take up a new challenge elsewhere.

Bayern Munich might put up a price tag of £52 Million for the 33 years old Polish striker. Despite his age, he has scored 47 goals this season in all competition.

Every club understands the value of the player, and the age factor as well. Investing more than £50 Million on ageing forward will become a big risk.