Man City def. Ruben Dias wins FWA Player of the Year

The celebration continues at Man City. New recruit Ruben Dias led the Man City defence to win the titles for the team as well as for himself this season.

Ruben Dias has certainly proved that to win titles, a team require a solid defender. Much like Virgil Van Dijk, Ruben Dias led the City defence fearlessly to win Premier League and EFL Carabao Cup.

Hence, for his outstanding performance, Football Writers’ Association decided to award him the Player of the Year.

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias named FWA Footballer of the Year

Looking back to this Glorious Year of Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias joined Man City last summer from Portuguese side Benfica for a whooping 64 Million.

This season, he has played 48 games for Man City in all competitions. He scored ONE goal against West Ham United, back in February.

He has helped Man City to keep 14 Clean sheets in Premier League. The 23 years old played an important role in the UCL game against PSG. His solid gameplay stopped PSG to score in 2nd leg of the UCL Semi-Final.

Thank you to the FWA who voted for me for this award! It’s a huge honour to be recognised in just my first season. But I could not have done it without the team who have been incredible this season. Now let’s focus on these last two games 💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/8TvXcKz4Ng — Rúben Dias (@rubendias) May 20, 2021

Record for FWA Player of the Season

Ruben Dias has beaten Spurs forward Harry Kane and Man City teammate Kevin De Bruyne to win the FWA award. He also became the 1st defender to win the prestigious award since Liverpool’s Steve Nicol in 1989.

Dias also joined Jurgen Klinsmann of Tottenham (1995) and Gianfranco Zola of Chelsea (1997) to win the award in their Debut season for a team.