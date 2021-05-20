Man City def. Ruben Dias wins FWA Player of the Year

The celebration continues at Man City. New recruit Ruben Dias led the Man City defence to win the titles for the team as well as for himself this season.
Ruben Dias has certainly proved that to win titles, a team require a solid defender. Much like Virgil Van Dijk, Ruben Dias led the City defence fearlessly to win Premier League and EFL Carabao Cup.
Hence, for his outstanding performance, Football Writers’ Association decided to award him the Player of the Year.
Looking back to this Glorious Year of Ruben Dias
Ruben Dias joined Man City last summer from Portuguese side Benfica for a whooping 64 Million.
This season, he has played 48 games for Man City in all competitions. He scored ONE goal against West Ham United, back in February.
He has helped Man City to keep 14 Clean sheets in Premier League. The 23 years old played an important role in the UCL game against PSG. His solid gameplay stopped PSG to score in 2nd leg of the UCL Semi-Final.
Record for FWA Player of the Season
Ruben Dias has beaten Spurs forward Harry Kane and Man City teammate Kevin De Bruyne to win the FWA award. He also became the 1st defender to win the prestigious award since Liverpool’s Steve Nicol in 1989.
Dias also joined Jurgen Klinsmann of Tottenham (1995) and Gianfranco Zola of Chelsea (1997) to win the award in their Debut season for a team.