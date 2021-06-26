Tottenham monitoring Sevilla defender Jules Kounde

Transfer news from Premier League as Tottenham Hotspurs included Sevilla defender Jules Kounde in their summer transfer shortlist.

Tottenham Hotspurs had a troubling time last season as they ended up at 7th position on the Premier League table. Although they performed well in EFL Carabao Cup, but lost to Man City in the Final.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy sacked their manager Jose Mourinho before the end of the season. And haven’t decided their next manager yet. But they plan to bolster their defense with a new target, Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

Tottenham wants to invest in defense for Jules Kounde this summer

Jules Kounde, the 22 years old French defender currently on national duty in EURO 2020 campaign.

Tottenham Hotspurs didn’t make any big signing in their defense in recent time. And the Board of directors losing their faith on Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld. Hence, they want to bring in Jules Kounde to compete on a higher-level next season.

Jules Kounde has a present market value around £55 Million with a contract until 2024 with Sevilla. But the present financial crisis at the club might force them to sell few players.

Tottenham has a very pricey asset like Harry Kane ready to move out of the club. And several Premier League teams ready to offer more than £100 Million. Hence, Tottenham will have the finance to deal with Sevilla.

Tottenham are gonna sign one or two centre backs: Jules Koundé is ‘highly appreciated’ – he’s expected to leave for less than €80m clause. Also Andersen in the list. ⚪️ #THFC



Nuno Espirito Santo: contacts ongoing, Paratici wanted him at Juve… but it’s not done yet. @DiMarzio — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2021

Chances of Jules Kounde signing for Spurs

Several big clubs from Premier League and La Liga have enquired about the defender. There’re clubs which can pay a good wage to seal Kounde’s trust.

But Tottenham’s failure in qualifying for the Champions League and Europa League might slow down the progress of this deal. Tottenham has not yet finalized a manager as well, which can also impact the deal.