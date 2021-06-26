Barcelona Exit Operation gearing up with EURO, Copa

La Liga news as Barcelona preparing for another huge exit operation this summer with players at national duty in EURO and Copa America.

In last few years, Barcelona went through very tough time with their success in both domestic and International circuit. Barcelona underwent a major mismanagement within the club, which gave rise to several problems.

The new sworn Barcelona President Joan Laporta has promised to make several big changes in the club. In a recent conference, Laporta said that Barcelona has become unsustainable.

Hence, Barcelona has decided to make several changes and create a team by keeping the future in mind as well. And that requires funds. Amid financial crisis, only selling off players can raise funds for new signings.

Players who’ll SURELY leave the club this summer

Barcelona has already notified Samuel Umtiti to look for a club soon. Although he received such notification from the board last summer. But the club couldn’t find any suitable destination for the player.

Whereas the new signing left-back Junior Firpo spent 2 years at the club but failed to make him important. He has received several offers from Premier League and Barcelona is certainly taking time to find the best deal for him.

Philippe Coutinho has gone silent. The player didn’t take part in Copa America and currently recovering in Brazil. He hasn’t received any big offer. But Barcelona would certainly try to use him in possible swap deals with interested parties.

Miralem Pjanic, the Bosnian footballer hasn’t received any International competitive football this summer. He remained certainly unused this season and has become the flop signings of the season. Hence, Barcelona will sell him this summer, definitely.

Barcelona wants players to perform good in EURO and Copa America

Martin Braithwaite is certainly doing the exact thing that Barcelona wanted him to do in EURO. He has performed decently with Denmark and qualified for knock-out stages. His performance has also received attention from few Premier League sides.

Whereas Ousmane Dembele has created a major setback for himself as well as for the club. His contract will expire in 2022 and Barcelona wanted him to sell this summer. But his injury and 3 months out of football has made him an ‘unbuyable’ product.

Barcelona has also decided to sell off Clement Lenglet. The defender has remained on the bench for French squad in Euro. Hence, his performance has raised serious concern in Barcelona board.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed that the club's financial situation is worse than he had anticipated.#Barca #Laporta #Barcelona #Messi pic.twitter.com/br1CUh5Bsy — Sportskeeda Football (@skworldfootball) June 21, 2021

Barcelona wants to reduce wage bill

Antoine Griezmann, the French forward has performed well for Barcelona this season. And kept his form going with French squad as well. But with new signings, Barcelona has 8 strikers in squad right now. Hence, if Barcelona receive convincing offer for Griezmann, they will sell him off.

Sergi Roberto will also see himself in a new team in coming season. He earns a good salary at Barca. And he certainly knows that Barcelona has signed right back Emerson into their 1st team. Hence, he should prefer to leave to look for regular game time.

Players like Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Sergi Busquets heading towards retirement. Hence, Barcelona will consider to replace them with young players for more competitive team.