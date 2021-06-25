Barcelona in pursuit for Bastoni from Inter Milan

Transfer news from La Liga as Barcelona shortlists Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni to replace and restructure their defense this summer.

Spanish side Barcelona has lacked the trust in their defence. The 2-8 humiliation against Bayern Munich in UCL 2020, PSG humiliation of 1-4 at Camp Nou gave birth to acute criticism.

Barcelona also wasted several points last season in La Liga which caused them to trail behind in the title race. Hence, the new President Joan Laporta wants to make a complete restructure of their defence as soon as possible.

Barcelona wants to sell Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti, this summer. Gerard Pique is also heading towards retirement. Hence, they want to sign a dependable central defender.

Barcelona interested in Italian defender Alessandro Bastoni

This summer, Barcelona has already signed Eric Garcia for free from Man City. They have also enquired about Aymeric Laporte. But chances seem very low.

Barcelona has short-listed Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni. The 22 years old Italian defender graduated from Atalanta FC in 2015. Atalanta sold him off to Inter Milan in 2017 but he became a regular Inter player in 2019.

This season, he has played 41 games and contributed with 4 assists in all competitions. Bastoni played an integral role in their title winning campaign under Antonio Conte.

Barcelona not ready to pay any price for Bastoni

Currently, Barcelona is going through tough financial turmoil. Hence, they might not want to sign Alessandro Bastoni for £55 Million or more, if Premier League demands rise eventually.

Hence, they might decide to offer players in return for their talented young defender to partner with Eric Garcia at Camp Nou.