Everton interested in Man Utd GK Sergio Romero

Transfer news from Merseyside as Everton looking to sign Argentine and former Man Utd goalkeeper Sergio Romero for free this summer.

Merseyside club Everton wants to go through a busy summer transfer market this year. But their plan had a massive impact after their manager, Carlo Ancelotti decided to leave Everton for Real Madrid.

And the Toffees are yet to finalize a manager for next season. Moreover, with the Summer transfer window approaching, Everton plans to make every possible change that can create depth in the squad.

Everton wants to sign Sergio Romero from Man Utd

The Argentine goalkeeper joined Man Utd in 2015, after his successful campaign at Copa America. Sergio Romero made it to several headlines after his performance in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and Copa America in 2015 and 2016.

Sergio Romero graduated from Argentine club Racing. He went on to play for Dutch club AZ Alkmaar for 4 years. Serie A side Sampdoria signed him in 2011, made him play for 2 seasons and sent him to AS Monaco in a loan spell.

He spent one season at his parent club after returning from Loan.

Sergio Romero played only 61 games for Man Utd since he joined in 2015. And he hasn’t played any single game this season as Man Utd had De Gea and Henderson as 1st and 2nd keeper.

Man Utd rejected Everton’s deal for Romero in January

Everton are in talks to sign former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero on a free transfer



Everton attempted to sign him last summer before signing Robin Olsen (The Athletic) pic.twitter.com/2y3wtPsznl — Evertons The Kendall End (@TheKendallEnd) June 25, 2021

Everton tried to sign the player in January on loan deal. But Man Utd rejected the offer and sent Romero to Buenos Aires. Ole considered him as a surplus player in the squad.

The contract with Man Utd will expire at the end of this month, and Everton will have the chance to sign him for FREE this time.