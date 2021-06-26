Google will start warning about rapidly changing search results

According to the latest news, Google announced, it will now start notifying users when search results around a breaking story are rapidly changing. Google will prompt a message saying “it looks like these results are changing quickly.” Further, a subheading will say “if this topic is new, it can sometimes take time for results to be added by reliable sources.” These announcements were made in a blog post.

The notice appeared on US based English language results “when a topic is rapidly evolving and a range of sources hasn’t yet weighed in.” Google will expand this in other markets in the coming months.

According to the company, “While Google Search will always be there with the most useful results we can provide, sometimes the reliable information you’re searching for just isn’t online yet. This can be particularly true for breaking news or emerging topics, when the information that’s published first may not be the most reliable.” Yesterday, Recode reported on the feature following a tweet from Stanford Internet Observatory researcher Renee DiResta.

According to allegations on Google search, Google has inadvertently showcased incorrect information after mass shooting events where official reports were often inaccurate and deliberate misinformation was common. It must be noted that with Google’s latest actions, the warning won’t necessarily stop bad content from surfacing.

As of now, though it is not clear how Google determines sources, in the coming days, Google could try to remove some false, unreliable search results.