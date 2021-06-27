Man Utd target Lewandowski and Varane this Summer

Transfer news from Premier League as Man Utd preparing to offer Robert Lewandowski and Rafael Varane to improve their strength this summer.

Manchester United gave a tough fight to the Premier League leaders last season and finished at 2nd position on table.

But Ole Gunnar Solkjaer wants to bolster his team to make them compete at the highest level in the Champions League competition next season.

The owners, Glazer Family also received heavy criticism from their fans regarding ESL and their investments in recent years. Hence to win the trust back from the fans, Glazers wants to spend big amount to make their fans happy.

Robert Lewandowski is perfect back-up for Harry Kane transfer

The Polish striker, Robert Lewandowski spent around 11 years in German league Bundesliga. And after his successful tenures in Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich shirt, he might wish to continue football at some place else.

Robert Lewandowski still has TWO years left in his contract with Bayern. And Bayern has valued him around £54 Million according to transfermarkt.

And his valuation seems normal because of his contribution. He has scored 48 goals and provided 9 assists this season from 40 games.

Man United might consider buying Robert Lewandowski if they fail to sign Harry Kane, the most prolific English striker at present. Ole Gunnar Solkjaer will certainly be delighted to field experienced Cavani and Lewandowski with young Rashford and Martial.

Rafael Varane can add enormous strength into Man Utd defense

The French defender Rafael Varane will end his contract with Real Madrid in June 2022. Hence, Real Madrid will either want to extend his contract or sell him off in this summer.

The 28 years old defender has played a very important role in Real Madrid’s defense, during the absence of their captain Sergio Ramos. And with David Alaba signed to replace Ramos, Carlo Ancelotti will certainly not let Madrid to sell Varane this summer.

The current valuation of Rafael Varane is around £63 Million. And his presence on the field and his performance certainly does the justice to his worth.

Man United might plan to partner Harry Maguire with Rafael Varane to create a more strong defense next season. Victor Lindelof can certainly provide the added support by creating a depth in their bench.

Man Utd should worry about their future

Robert Lewandowski and Rafael Varane can definitely add the much needed power in their team. But Man United should consider their age in the long run.

Investing such huge sum for players who will retire in few years from now doesn’t seem like the best business. Lewandowski and Varane will not prove sustainable for Man Utd.

Man United should rather look for better alternatives in terms of their value and age combined. The team should look to create a solid foundation for the years up ahead.

Man Utd submit second transfer bid for Jadon Sancho as clubs work on compromise | @DiscoMirrorhttps://t.co/rvQ1nTJBwq pic.twitter.com/2pl3cjv1Yn — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 23, 2021

Report suggests that Man United has closed in with a deal with Jadon Sancho. But the team should also focus on bringing young talents to make the best out of their team with agile and fresh legs.