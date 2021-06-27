Man City ready to bring Kane and Grealish

Transfer news from Premier League as Man City preparing for a huge £100 Million offer to Aston Villa for their mid-fielder Jack Grealish.

Manchester City did a very good business in Premier League this season. Although the absence of fans inside stadium hit their revenues. But the players did a wonderful job to reduce their tension.

Man City won the Premier League trophy and EFL Carabao Cup this season. With two prize money and the Saudi backing finances, Man City has prepared massive transfer budget this summer.

Pep Guardiola has a clean chance to sign who ever he wants. Hence, Man City is certainly prepared to spend more than £200 Million this summer. Even after offering more than £100 Million of Harry Kane, Man City has prepared £100 million for Jack Grealish.

There’s still nothing advanced or agreed for Jack Grealish. Manchester City are strongly interested in signing him but NO talks ongoing with Aston Villa, as of today 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MCFC #AVFC



Man City board considers ‘complicated’ to sign both Grealish and Kane [Spurs refused opening bid]. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2021

Heavy demand for Man City target Grealish in Premier League

Jack Grealish, the 25 years old talented player has earned massive attention this season. Big clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United and Man City has shown their interest in buying the player.

Aston Villa, under manager Dean Smith has finished the last season on 11th position. They will not get to play any European competitive games. But Jack Grealish’s performance has remained a turn around for the club in particular.

This season, he has played 27 games for Aston in all competitions and scored 7 goals, whereas he assisted 12 goals. He also earned a start for England in EURO 2020 against Czech Republic and provided the assist for the only goal of the game.

Hence, Man City has prepared a massive £100 Million deal for Aston Villa with a massive wage deal as well. Although the current market value is around £59 Million. But Aston might raise their demand according to the rise of his demand.

Aston Villa wants to keep Jack Grealish for next season

Man City has massive interest in signing him as Pep Guardiola has admired his game last season. But the player has spent his entire childhood at Aston Villa.

Jack Grealish joined the club at the age of 6. Graduated from the club in 2012. He improved himself in their U18 and U21 squad. Spent a season at Notts County on loan in 2013-14. And joined the Senior team from 2014.

Since then, he has played 213 games for Aston Villa senior team. He has a contract signed until 2025, which he renewed last year in September.

Aston Villa will definitely not let Jack Grealish leave as they believe that he can raise more demand in coming years. But a lucrative deal of more than £100 Million will definitely make them think.

Aston Villa will talk it out with Jack Grealish after the EURO Campaign is over.