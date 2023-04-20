Tiger Woods Undergoes ‘Successful’ Ankle Surgery After Withdrawing From 2023 Masters!

After withdrawing from the 2023 Masters Tournament due to injury, Tiger Woods is recovering.

He underwent ankle surgery at the HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York, according to a statement posted on the 47-year-old athlete’s Twitter account on Wednesday.

The statement continues, “Earlier today, Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion,” and explains that the treatment would help with post-traumatic arthritis he has as a result of a car accident that wounded his leg in February 2021.

In accordance with the release, Woods is currently recovering and the treatment was deemed “to be successful.”

His representative at Excel Sports, Mark Steinberg, stated in a statement to the Associated Press, “He’s resting now and will start the healing process.

Woods participated in the event for the 25th time in the 2023 Masters Tournament.

During the competition, he admitted to having “constant” right leg pain and that his leg was still “sore” after the first round.

It’s acceptable to hop on your left leg, the father of two continued. If I did it on the other one, it wouldn’t be so good.

He has won the Masters five times during his illustrious career, and he revealed that he might be about to retire to reporters before the Hero World Challenge competition in December.

“The plan is to just compete in the main competitions and possibly one or two others. That’s all,” Woods told the media, according to Yahoo Sports. He continued, “I mean, that’s all I can do physically.”

Woods stated he “didn’t expect to play three majors this year” and was hoping he’d only get to play in the British Open. But it was a great plus that I managed to squeeze two more in there.

Woods stated, “I enjoy competing and playing golf, but unfortunately, I just can’t walk. I can hit the golf ball and execute any stroke you ask of me.