Scarlett Johansson on Her ‘Therapeutic’ Reunion with Bill Murray, a Former Costar!

Scarlett Johannson is thinking back to the moment she met Bill Murray again by chance.

On Tuesday’s episode of the Goop podcast, the 38-year-old Black Widow actress spoke out to host Gwyneth Paltrow about unexpectedly running into her former co-star years after they finished filming Lost in Translation.

“I hadn’t seen him in at least ten years. It has been a while,” Johansson said. “And then I walked into a bar with my ex-boyfriend from a long time ago… and there was only one person at the bar and it was Bill Murray.”

It was so strange, she continued. “When I entered, I noticed that he was the only person present, and I thought, ‘Oh my God.'” I had to leave. ‘It’s Bill!’ I exclaimed. It’s been a while since I last saw him.

“It had been more than a decade since that time. ‘All right, I guess I’ll have to go and check what’s up,’ I thought to myself.

It was such a strange time. The two-time Oscar nominee said seeing Murray, 72, there after all those years as “like a dream.” “And after that, I went inside, and he was astounded as well. Actually, it served a therapeutic purpose. We kind of conversed during that period.

Together, they filmed Lost in Translation, and Johansson reflected on the experience, saying, “I think it was hard for him also since he had a lot going on with his family and his wife. And it appeared that he was also unaware of anything we were doing during those weeks in Tokyo.

“I believe that his extremely manic behavior was a coping mechanism for him. We may have had a cathartic experience in that strange tavern, she continued.

In Lost in Translation, Sofia Coppola’s second full-length film, Johansson and Murray appeared opposite one another. The 2003 romantic comedy-drama centers on unemployed actor Bob (Murray), who heads to Tokyo to promote a whisky brand during his midlife crisis. There, he meets Charlotte (Johansson), a recent college graduate who is likewise uncertain about her future.

After being accused of sexual assault on the set in April 2022, Murray is presently in production for Being Mortal. He told CNBC that he “had a difference of opinion” with a woman who was working on the production at the time.

Since then, more performers, such as Seth Green, Lucy Liu, and Geena Davis, have come forward to express their unfavorable set interactions with him.