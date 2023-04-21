Jonathan Majors’ Attorney Shares Evidence Allegedly Showing Victim ‘Suffered No Harm at Actor’s Hands’

A New York court has received evidence that, according to Jonathan Majors’ attorney, shows the alleged victim of his assault unharmed and mingling with other people in the hours following the incident that resulted in the actor’s arrest on March 25.

Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ attorney, stated in a letter to the New York County Criminal Court that Majors’ team is “hopeful that the District Attorney’s office will move quickly to dismiss this case” and that thorough evidence was provided to Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galloway’s office on April 11 in a letter that PEOPLE was able to obtain from the attorney.

Majors, 33, allegedly “[struck] [the accuser] about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear,” as well as allegedly seized her hand and neck, “causing bruising and substantial pain.” The records detailing the actor’s accusations were obtained by PEOPLE on March 27.

According to Chaudry’s affidavit, the accuser is seen drinking at a club in the hours following the claimed event.

On March 25, Majors was detained in New York City on suspicion of a domestic quarrel. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office then filed additional misdemeanor assault and harassment charges against him in relation to the event.

The accuser actually “attacked Mr. Majors in the car (and Mr. Majors did not strike or hurt her in any way),” the attorney stated in Chaudry’s letter, adding that the driver of the vehicle Majors is accused of assaulting the accuser in on March 25 will testify as to this.

In the letter, the attorney also claimed that security footage of the accuser after she and Majors split up that evening demonstrated “that she did not suffer any injury in the car, and certainly not at the hands of Mr. Majors.”

Instead, Chaudry claimed that the accuser had repeatedly assaulted Majors in the car and had tried to take the actor’s phone.

Following the incident, according to the attorney, the woman “sent Mr. Majors angry text messages accusing him of infidelity, sent a suicide note to Mr. Majors, took a bunch of sleeping pills, and then, eleven hours later, was found alone in a locked bedroom, unconscious on the floor of a closet, with a cut behind her ear and a broken finger.”

In a statement released to PEOPLE on March 25, the New York City Authorities Department said that “at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to a 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct.”

According to police, a “preliminary investigation” revealed that a male, 33, was “involved in a domestic dispute” with a female, 30.

“The victim reported being assaulted by the police. Without incident, officers took the 33-year-old man into custody, the NYPD reported at the time. The sufferer, who had minor head and neck injuries, was sent to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

According to a Variety report that was released on Wednesday, more abuse victims have come forward since his arrest one month ago and are working with the Manhattan district attorney’s office. Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone, Chaudhry responded in a statement. The District Attorney has received concrete proof from us that the accusations are untrue. He will be entirely cleared, we’re sure of it.

According to Majors’ team, the unnamed lady “disavowed any allegations” against the Creed III actor, according to supposed text messages the accuser allegedly texted Majors on March 30. Chaudry previously revealed these texts.

Majors is scheduled to return to court on May 8. The Lede Company, a public relations company, “stepped away” from working with the Marvel actor last month, according to confirmation from PEOPLE on Tuesday.