Everett Weston from “Summer House” Marries Courtney Cavanagh at A Castle in Ireland!

Summer House’s Everett Weston is married! The former Bravo star exchanged vows with Courtney Cavanagh at Dromoland Castle Hotel in Ireland on Thursday.

Plenty of Weston’s friends and former castmates attended the nuptials, including his ex Lindsay Hubbard who shared a photo of the bride and groom on her Instagram.

“Celebrating Love & Friendship in Ireland,” Hubbard, 36, captioned a photo with Weston, Cavanaugh, and her fiancé Carl Radke.

Related: Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan’s “Ego” Is to Blame for The Show’s Cancellation After Season Five, According to A Report!

On the day of the ceremony, Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula both shared videos and photos of the idyllic castle grounds on their Instagram Story.

Batula, 31, shared an image of the couple’s altar, writing that it was “the most beautiful day for a wedding.”

And shortly before the newlyweds said “I do,” Weston posted a behind-the-scenes video with his groomsmen — Cooke, 40, and Radke, 38, among them — as he said, “Let’s go!”

Hubbard also gave a glimpse into the pre-wedding festivities on her Instagram Story.

She shared one photo of a welcome dinner and drinks at Durty Nelly’s Bunnratty and tagged Batula, Cooke, and Radke.

In another video taken en route to the ceremony, Hubbard said to her friend–turned–love: “It’s wedding day! Babes, how are you feeling? You look very handsome.”

Radke, 38, told his fiancée, “Thank you. You look beautiful.”

And though the couple had a startling run-in with a spider just hours before, Hubbard revived her celebratory spirit. “We’re here now and were very excited,” she said. “Oh, what a great day to get married!”

Related: An 85-Year-Old Man Is Charged with Shooting Ralph Yarl, Who Went to The Wrong House, While the Teenager Is Released from The Hospital!

Weeks before his wedding, Weston shared his excitement for his and Cavanagh’s big day.

“Can’t believe I get to marry the girl of my dreams in less than one month!❤️ #ireland #wedding #cliffsofmoher,” he posted on March 27.