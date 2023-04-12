The Stranger Things Family of Millie Bobby Brown Responds to Jake Bongiovi’s Engagement!

As soon as she declared her engagement, Millie Bobby Brown’s co-stars sprinted up the hill.

Shortly after the Stranger Things star announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi, her co-stars from the Netflix show were among the first to offer their congratulations. Noah Schnapp, who portrays Will Byers, received one of the most popular comments, “OH MY GOD CONGRATULATIONS.” Jamie Campbell Bower (also known as Vecna) also expressed his affection by posting a number of red heart emoticons.

In addition, co-star Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) expressed her sincere congratulations, writing, “Beautiful! So delighted for you!”

Enola Holmes, 19, shared black-and-white photos of herself and Jake, 20, whose father is musician Jon Bon Jovi, on April 11 via Instagram. The actress included lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song “Lover” in the caption of one of her heartwarming photographs, which showed a glimpse of the stunning diamond ring on her left finger.