Super League ignites question about UEFA dominance in EU

UEFA decided to impose a ban on Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for ESL; ESL challenges against UEFA monopoly in European Union.

EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE plan failed within 72 hours of its existence. Initially, 12 big clubs signed a contract to organize a separate competition in Europe.

Big Six clubs from Premier League namely; Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham agreed to play ESL. La Liga giants Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid joined. Serie A giants AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus decided participate in the League.

A European Super League would violate EU competition law

UEFA immediately threatened the clubs to impose BAN from European competitions. FIFA threatened the players as well. Several fans appeared protesting against such progress.

As a result, 9 clubs resigned from the ESL plan except for Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus. Now, UEFA decided to impose a BAN of 2 years, if the clubs don’t apologize and suffer a fine for such attempts to create ESL.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus questions BAN

All THREE clubs have united against UEFA and have started questioning them instead. Club Presidents Fiorentino Perez, Joan Laporta and Andrea Agnelli decided not to apologize.

As according to them, the idea of creating a closed competition isn’t illegal. And UEFA has no right or hold in European football monopoly. They will challenge this case in European Union as well.

Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus at risk of Champions League ban over ESL plot

The creators of ESL have agreed that the idea needs more analysis and even open to dialogues with FIFA and UEFA. But they aren’t certainly ready to face BAN or pay any kind of Fine.

UEFA has already made other 9 clubs sign an understanding, not to participate in any competition other than UEFA; and even decided to pay a short fine from their revenue.

UEFA runs several open competitions for both National teams and football clubs. The association believes in competitive football and hence, teams require qualification into the main event.

UEFA has played a major role in promoting football in different countries across Europe. And they’ve also started working with interested partners to promote football.

The fines they will collect and the revenue collected from every competition flows out into development in grass-root level.

UEFA works each and every football association of different countries. Hence, ESL can become the close competition and will disturb the entire cycle.

ESL will become close competition

The 12 clubs initially signed the contract, claimed a permanent hold in the administration of the competition. Every club had equal say in every decision passed from the Board.

ESL had a plan to introduce more clubs from other leagues to participate in their close and wealthy competition. But the participation didn’t guarantee qualification.

Hence, UEFA and ESL couldn’t come on a mutual decision, and forced the idea of ESL to wrap down. If UEFA force a Ban, then top clubs might appeal against it using legal help at European Union.