BCCI wants time to confirm ICC T20 WC status in India

Cricket News from India as BCCI will officially request ICC for a month time to ensure and confirm, if they can host ICC T20 World CUP in India.

Rising Coronavirus cases in India has become a major concern for BCCI. BCCI had to postpone the IPL until further notice due to rising covid-19 positive cases inside Bio-bubble.

Several players tested positive one-by-one mid-way through the tournament. Hence, BCCI had to stop the tournament immediately to finish it later on.

At present, the covid-19 cases in India crossed USA to become the most affected country. The government has also faced several criticisms to allow the rise of cases without understanding the threat of Second wave.

And this keeps things unsure, especially for BCCI who will host ICC T20 World Cup in November this year.

ICC concerned about T20 World Cup in India

ICC has already announced that 16 teams will participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup. And as India has become the biggest hotspot of Covid-19 cases, hosting a huge tournament is certainly a big challenge.

And as per safety is concerned, ICC will definitely resist to all permissions. Hence, BCCI has asked for a month time to update the depth of the situation in India.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board is meeting on 1 June to decide India's readiness to host #T20WorldCup in October-November.https://t.co/A4m4m9lzqx — The Quint (@TheQuint) May 31, 2021

BCCI will have two options in hand. Whether to allow ICC T20 World Cup to take place in a single city with 3 stadiums, i.e. Mumbai. And then travel to Pune and Ahmedabad as other venues.

But this will become a major concern as well, because of the record of cases in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

BCCI plans to host IPL in UAE before T20 World Cup

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will travel to the United Arab Emirates to talk about hosting the remainder of IPL in Dubai.

BCCI to conduct remainder of IPL 2021 in September-October in UAE

UAE has successfully hosted the IPL 2020 and made it a massive success. Hence, BCCI has identified the September-October window, to host the IPL.

And as ICC T20 World Cup will begin in November, IPL should take up big responsibility to guarantee clean tournament.

Indian Government has already exempted ICC from paying taxes for hosting the Tournament. But rising coronavirus cases will definitely become the major concern.

BCCI has also planned to talk with UAE Cricket Board about hosting the T20 World Cup as well. The Indian board will bear the expenses, as UAE will ensure the safety of the bio-secured bubble.