Man Utd plans for Wonder kids Elanga, Shoretire and Mejbri future

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks exclusively about wonder kids Anthony Elanga, Shola Shoretire and Hannibal Mejbri, the academy talents shined against Wolves.

Manchester United finished at 2nd position on this years’ Premier League campaign. A tough top flight competition ends with Manchester clubs dominating England.

Bruno Fernandes has certainly become the most important player for the Red Devils this season. Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani have also contributed excessively well.

Luke Shaw and Wan Bissaka provided good support from the flanks. Overall, their mid-fielders and defenders showed mixed results with massive success in Europa League as well.

Youngsters performed well; Ole is certainly impressed

Man United faced Wolves in their last game of the season. The Red Devils defeated Wolves by 2-1 in Nuno Espirito Santo’s last game with Wolves.

Ole Gunnar Solkjaer used the game for his experiment with the young academy lads. He promoted several players from B team and allowed them for their debuts for Man United.

Youngster Anthony Elanga opened the score in the 13th minute of the game. Nelson Semedo scored the equalizer for Wolves, but Juan Mata made it 2-1 before halftime from Penalty.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that the players impressed him a lot on field.

Amad Diallo, Hannibal Mejbri and Shola Shoretire progress excites Man Utd coach

Portrait: Who are Elanga, Shoretire & Mejbri?

Few Man Utd academy graduates earned their debut for their Senior team. Anthony Elanga, the 19 years old Swedish scored his first Premier League goal in his 2nd 1st division match.

He joined Man Utd academy in 2014 from Malmo at 12 years of age. Elanga scored 11 goals in Premier League 2 and and EFL Trophy.

He earned a starting line-up position along with another youngster Amad Diallo, who joined Man Utd in January this year.

18 years old Hannibal Mejbri and 17 years old Shola Shoretire came in for Juan Mata and Amad Diallo at 82nd minute. Both the players enjoyed their time on the pitch and have impressed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Man Utd focus on Academy graduates

Man United have already started focusing on building the team for the future. Even manager Ole took reference of Sir Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson while talking about their trust in academy graduates.

Man United will have them on board during the season break friendlies and training. The team will certainly want to keep them but might decide to send them on loan if convincing deals come in.

The academy graduates will take up crucial role amid financial crisis in recent days.