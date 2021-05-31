Real Madrid in contact with Lyon mid-fielder Houssem Aouar

Transfer News from La Liga as Real Madrid show heavy interest on Olympique Lyon mid-fielder Houssem Aouar to replace Luka Modrid in future.

ReaL Madrid made history by winning three UEFA Champions League titles back-to-back three times. The record became possible of many factors including Ronaldo’s presence under Zinedine Zidane management.

One of those factors is certainly their remarkable mid-field trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro. Now, as nothing is permanent, Real Madrid will definitely look to replace aging [35 years old] Luka Modric.

How has Real Madrid interest Houssem Aouar performed this season?

This season, Houssem Aouar played 33 games for Lyon in all competitions. He scored 8 goals (7 in Ligue 1) and provided 4 assists (3 in Ligue 1).

Should Los Blancos sign Houssem Aouar this summer

Houssem generally prefers to play on the central mid-field and sometimes as a left-winger. He has versatility on the field with excellent ball retention skills. He has keen eyesight of passing a through ball or take a shot on goal by himself.

Real Madrid will have to vacant place for Aouar

Houssem Aouar has started 24 games for Lyon this season, hence he will certainly expect a bigger role in his new club.

The position Houssem prefers to play is pre-occupied by Eden Hazard, Toni Kross and Dani Ceballos. Real Madrid will certainly have to make room for the player.

Olympique Lyon has a contract until 2023, hence they don’t have much desperation to sell the player. They have put a price tag of €30 Million for their star mid-fielder which was €50 Million last year.

