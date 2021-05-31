Philippe Coutinho might head back to Premier League

Philippe Coutinho signed for Barcelona in 2018 from Liverpool for a whooping price money of £140 Million. But his tenure at Barcelona went opposite to what he expected.

Coutinho claimed that he signed at Barcelona to win the UEFA Champions League. But ironically, Liverpool eliminated Barca in that very year from UCL and went on the win the Champions League.

Could Philippe Coutinho return to the Premier League?

Barcelona sent him to Bayern Munich in 2019-20 for a season long loan deal. He played exceptionally well at Bayern, with 11 goals and 9 assists from 38 games. Bayern lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2020 with Coutinho in squad.

And that was certainly the only successful story in his Barcelona tenure.

Deliberate ignorance from Barcelona

Among the other ridiculous signings from former President Josep Bartomeu, Philippe Coutinho was certainly one of their biggest mishaps. Even after a large triple-digit transfer fee, Barcelona had several hidden clauses in the contract with Liverpool.

Firstly, Barcelona had to pay additional money if Coutinho wins the Champions League. He did it but with Bayern Munich, hence, Barcelona had to pay Liverpool €5 Million.

Secondly, Barcelona had to pay Liverpool another £18 Million if Coutinho completes 100 games at the club. Till 29th December, Coutinho played 90 games for Barcelona. And due to injury, he had to stay out of the game.

Barcelona decided, that to avoid additional payment, Philippe Coutinho didn’t make any appearance in 2021. A deliberate ignorance made him desperate to head out of the club.

Coutinho received offers from Everton, Arsenal in Premier League

Philippe Coutinho's Premier league return takes step closer with Barcelona star 'free to leave in the summer'https://t.co/y4mxDUlMoq pic.twitter.com/wbzqRSB9Ao — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 27, 2021

Reports suggested that Liverpool might buy him back to make him play under Jurgen Klopp once again. But Liverpool denied such claims.

Hence, the other club of Merseyside, Everton made an official enquiry about the transfer value of the 26 years old Brazilian. Carlo Ancelotti thinks that he can make wise use of the creative talent.

Everton has prepared a bid for £35 million for Coutinho in this summer window. Along with the Everton offer, he has also attracted attention from Arsenal as well.

Coutinho will head back to Premier League but not for Liverpool

Although Arsenal won’t play any European competition, they have also enquired about Coutinho. Mikel Arteta can assure him a regular starting line-up appearance as they will plan a complete squad overhaul this summer.

Philippe Coutinho spent FIVE years playing in Premier League, played 201 games for Liverpool in that tenure. Hence, he won’t have much problem mixing along with his old English atmosphere.