Man City and Pep Guardiola’s Plans for Next Season

Chelsea has been Pep Guardiola’s Kryptonite yet again. Man City lost the UCL Final and couldn’t complete a treble. Man City plans big for next season.

Chelsea wins the UEFA Champions League after 9 years. And certainly, a remarkable season for Chelsea. From struggling at 9th position on league to winning UEFA Champions League.

Man City won the Premier League and EFL Carabao Cup. Chelsea defeated Man City in FA Cup Semis but lost to Leicester in the Finals.

Manchester City won THREE English Premier League in the last 4 years and played one Champions League Final. A moment of sheer pride for the team because of the number of titles they have won under Pep Guardiola.

UCL drought for Pep Guardiola continues

Even after much winning several domestic trophies with Man City and Bayern Munich before that. Pep Guardiola didn’t win any UEFA Champions League since he won with Barcelona in 2011.

Pep Guardiola won TWO UEFA Champions League titles with Barcelona in 2008-09 and 2010-11. But he has never won with Bayern Munich and Man City.

With Bayern and Man City combined, he lost 4 UCL Semi Finals, 3 Quarter Finals, one Ro16 game and one Final.

Chelsea keeps Pep Guardiola thirsty for a UEFA Champions League title.

Thomas Tuchel 3-0 Pep Guardiola

Thomas Tuchel has defeated Pep Guardiola THREE times in the last 2 months. Chelsea met Man City three times under Thomas Tuchel, and Chelsea has won every single encounter.

Hence, Pep Guardiola will certainly try to avenge the loss in every possible meet next season.

Transfer Window plans for Pep and Man City

Pep Guardiola spoke about taking a break from football. He didn’t meet his family in a while; hence, he’ll enjoy few weeks of break from football.

Man City has already signed Pep until 2023. And the club also knows that Sergio Aguero will leave the club. Gabriel Jesus hasn’t performed up to the mark as well.

Man City will want to prepare a solid attack for Pep Guardiola next season. Harry Kane is certainly an important player on their radar. Man City has also kept Erling Haaland as their top target as well.

A goal scoring striker is certainly the most important thing Man City needs this Summer.

Man City being Optimistic

Manchester City have won two trophies this season. Yes, losing a UEFA Champions League final hurts, but the season has certainly been a comfortable joy ride, especially since New Year.

Pep Guardiola plans to make Man City even better next season

Man City spent a tough time dealing with Coronavirus in their team bubble last year in November and December. But the team has turned themselves around with a strong motive to win titles.

Man City will try to offer a lucrative deal to Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. As Aston Villa will miss European Football, chances are certainly high regarding Grealish to City.

Danny Ings from Southampton has come under Man City radar. The club has started monitoring the situation of the player and can make an official offer soon.