Conte and Raul emerge as Favorite for Real Madrid as a Zidane Replacement

Real Madrid has announced that Zinedine Zidane has decided to quit as the manager and end his 2nd spell at the club. Who is the next Madrid manager?

There are people who weren’t good as players but excelled as managers, and there are people who excelled as players but couldn’t make the mark as a manager. And then, there’s Zinedine Zidane.

Zinedine Zidane has done wonders as a Real Madrid player from 2001 to 2006 after spending 5 years at Juventus.

Zidane retired from Madrid and started his managerial career there. He worked as assistant manager under Carlo Ancelotti. He then continued his career at RM Castilla and then took charge of the Senior team.

He has won 3 Champions League and 2 La Liga titles with Real Madrid in his two spells at the club.

Zinedine Zidane leaves Real Madrid



Champions League 🏆🏆🏆

La Liga 🏆🏆

Supercopa 🏆🏆

Super Cup 🏆🏆

Club World Cup 🏆🏆



Who will manage Madrid next? Former Madrid Captain Raul or Antonio Conte?

Antonio Conte has announced that he’ll leave Inter Milan. He has won the Serie A title with Inter and hopes to take up a new challenge. He won a total of 4 Serie A titles, 3 with Juventus and 1 with Inter.

Previously, he won English Premier League with Chelsea in 2016-17. Real Madrid is certainly a top club and no manager can deny the chance of managing the great club.

Madrid also has Raul in mind. Similar to Zidane, Raul played at Real Madrid, but much more than Zidane (for 17 years).

He left the club in 2010. Although he retired in 2015, he started his managerial career at Madrid. He has managed Real Madrid youth squads and currently managing RM Castilla.

Real Madrid might just decide to promote and set him up for the big role.