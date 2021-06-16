Sterling responds to his Tottenham, Arsenal links

News coming in from Premier League as Man City looking to offer Raheem Sterling to Tottenham and Arsenal, whereas Sterling claims rumour.

Raheem Sterling, the opening goal scorer for England in UEFA EURO Campaign, start to trend on transfer news. Report suggests that Man City has planned to offload Raheem Sterling this summer.

Reports claim that Man City has decided to lure in Harry Kane from Tottenham in exchange for Harry Kane. And Tottenham would certainly expect to match up the amount for Kane with a few of their players included in the deal.

Raheem Sterling remarks on the news as rumors

Raheem Sterling signed for Man City from Liverpool in 2015. Since then, he has played 292 games and have scored 114 and assisted 87 goals for the Blues.

But this season, his form seemed to have dipped down with 14 goals and 12 assists from 49 games in all competition. The speedster has maintained an important status for himself by helping Man City lift trophies.

While on duty in England National team for European campaign, he responds to claims regarding him moving to Tottenham. He asks the journalists to avoid news from social media, claiming they’re baseless.

Reportedly Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has made it clear that Harry Kane can leave if he draws a sum of £150m, and is not interested in a swap deal. Manchester City has reportedly offered Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus plus £60m for the English Striker! 🔵⚪#Kane pic.twitter.com/e3UlUwHcC8 — Sportskeeda Football (@skworldfootball) June 9, 2021

Raheem Sterling also under Tottenham and Arsenal radar

Arsenal have also come up with their interest for the forward Raheem Sterling. Although they will not play any European competition next season, but they claim that they can unload the cash for the player.

Whereas Tottenham will also lose Harry Kane this summer and will supposedly jump for the speedster Raheem Sterling.

Sterling has requested not to entertain such rumors, and wants to stay focused on his campaign with England.