Juventus preparing to acquire Dembele for Free

News from Serie A as Juventus planning to sign Ousmane Dembele for free from Barcelona next summer; rejected Barca’s offer for De Ligt.

Barcelona signed Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for a whooping deal of €135 Million. But the price money didn’t actually pay off for both Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele.

The 24 years old Frenchman spent several games on the sideline due to injury. Barcelona had several thoughts to sell off Dembele. But the potential buyers offered significantly less amount of money for Dembele.

But recent news coming in as Juventus ready to sign Dembele, but for a Free transfer next season.

Juventus preparing for Ousmane Dembele FREE Transfer

In last few years, Juventus signed several players for free. Players like Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba, Kingsley Coman, Sami Khedira, Dani Alves, all signed in Juventus for FREE.

Now, the club has targeted the young French forward from Barcelona. Since he joined the Spanish side, he has played 118 games where he scored only 30 goals with 21 assists.

A club will certainly expect more from a player of his profile.

And his efficiency has become a major highlight from the game against PSG in UCL Ro16 leg 2. Barcelona missed several chances which could’ve made Barca lead the game by 3-0 at half time.

Dembélé has an offer from Juventus on the table for 5 seasons. The clubs are offering him 12mln€/season, but will not sign him until 2022, when he becomes a free agent.



Reports says that Juventus has already contacted Barcelona player Ousmane Dembele, way before the allowed window.

The contract between Dembele and Barcelona will expire in June 2022. And Barcelona has also received an offer from Man City. Hence, Barca will either try to sell him off this season, or extend his contract beyond 2022.