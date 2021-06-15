Back in March, Realme announced Realme GT 5G flagship phone in China and since then Realme fans have waited for the device eagerly. Today, the company launched the Realme Book and Realme Pad at a global event. In the event, the company also took off covers from the Realme GT 5G.

Realme GT 5G comes with a 6.43 inches S AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a touch sample rate of 360 Hz, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. The punch-hole screen has a 91.7 percent screen to body ratio.

However, unlike the less powerful Realme GT Neo featuring a 32 MP selfie camera, the GT 5G features a 16 MP front camera. In the rear, it has a Sony IMX682 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra wide lens, and a 2 MP macro camera. The rear cameras support features like super night scene, video night scene, and 60 FPS 4K recording.

Realme unveils GT 5G and launches Realme Book and Realme Pad

Realme GT 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, a LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 11 OS and Realme UI 2.0. The handset is backed up by a 4500 mAh battery that supports 65 W SuperDart fast charge. According to Realme, Realme GT 5G takes only 35 minutes to fully charge the smartphone. Other noteworthy features include a faster heat dissipation system through a stainless steel VC cooling system. The handset measures 158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm and weighs 186 grams.

There will be two models in terms of size. The 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage combo is priced at 449 euros (which is around $ 543). Similarly, the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage combo is priced at 599 euros (which is around $ 725). The model is available in Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue, and Racing Yellow colors.

Realme GT 5G will hit the sales on 28th June. The company announced early bird offer of 8 GB variant at 369 euros (which is around $ 446). It will be available from 21st June to 25th June through AliExpress. On the other hand, the early bird offer for the 12 GB variant is 499 euros (which is around $ 604). It will be available from 21st June to 22nd June as Prime day offer through Amazon.