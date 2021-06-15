Erling Haaland to Chelsea seems more Possibles

Transfer news from Premier League as UCL winner Chelsea getting closer to sign the costly Norwegian Erling Haaland this summer from Dortmund.

The 20 years old Norwegian has certainly been the hottest prospect for all top clubs in this summer transfer window. Several clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Man Utd, Man City, Bayern Munich, all have linked themselves with a possible move.

But as we head near the transfer window opening date, we see Chelsea emerging as very possible destination for Erling Haaland.

Chelsea can afford the money for Haaland

The UEFA Champions League winner has earned a revenue of closely £94 Million from their success in the tournament. And during this ongoing pandemic of coronavirus, the prize money became a huge boost for Chelsea to approach the transfer market, confidently.

Chelsea is reportedly willing to pay the £154.5 million price tag Borussia Dortmund has put on Erling

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich wants to gift a promising goal scorer to Thomas Tuchel this summer. They have already identified three players such as Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland.

And when the age is concerned, Erling Haaland certainly tops the priority list. But a price tag of £150 Million and more on his wages will make them think before investing. Because the price tag has moved several clubs out of the race.

Chelsea ready to make room for Erling Haaland

The Premier League side has decided to sell few players and make room for the Norwegian. Tammy Abraham didn’t earn the trust of Thomas Tuchel, hence he will certainly be the first one to leave. And the departure of Abraham will make the Shirt no. 9 available for Haaland as well.

Other Chelsea players like Ross Barkley, Michy Batshuayi, Danny Drinkwater, Fikayo Tomori, will see themselves on the transfer list to make Chelsea raise more funds.