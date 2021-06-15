England Cricket: Anderson and Broad are like wine!

Cricket News from England as James Anderson and Stuart Broad keeping their swings tight and aging like the Champions of the Cricket.

England Cricket team wrapped up their two-match Test series against New Zealand this week. New Zealand drew the 1st Test at Lords and won the 2nd Test at Edgbaston.

New Zealand displayed a classical performance with both bat and ball. Several players took the series seriously as their preparation before the World Test Championship Final.

But England displayed a solid performance with their bowling. Except for Rory Joseph Burns, no other English batsman made much out from the Series. But the bowling line-up has definitely made their fans happy.

Modern Cricket’s Marvel

James Anderson still got that veteran touch

The 38 years old English fast bowler made several headlines when fans compared him with iconic David Beckham. Frequent hairstyle changes, his personality earned him good recognition.

But that is not the only thing he got. James Anderson made his ODI debut against Australia in 2002; and Test debut against Zimbabwe in 2003.

He has certainly been entertaining since then with 617 wickets from 162 Test matches and 269 wickets from 194 games. James Anderson had a soft characteristic during the initial days of his career but went on to improve himself like a bottle of wine.

Most wickets in Test among pace bowlers :



616 – Jimmy Anderson

563 – Glenn McGrath

520 – Stuart Broad*

519 – Courtney Walsh



Stuart Broad goes Past Courtney Walsh and enters top-3 list among pacers#ENGvNZ — SportsAmaze (@Sports_amaze) June 11, 2021

He is definitely one of the best swing bowlers in the world right now. Every fan will remember his excellent spell in the 2010 Ashes in Australia, where he picked up 24 wickets.

James Anderson became the first English bowler to pick up 500 Test wickets. And his presence in the squad becomes a massive advantage for young cricketers, where they can watch and learn.

Stuart Broad swinged his way

The 34 years old English fast bowler made his Test debut 5 years after Anderson did. He played against Sri Lanka in his debut game in 2007, and played against Pakistan in his ODI debut in 2006.

Stuart Broad, son of current ICC match referee Chris Broad started his career as an opening batsman like his father. But he later went on to become a fast bowler.

His skill with both bat and ball made him come into the spotlight against India in 2007. He partnered with Ravi Bopara to make 99 runs together in the 8th wicket stand to guide England to glory.

He even came into spotlight after Yuvraj Singh smashed him 6 sixes in an over during T20 World Cup in 2007.

Courtney Walsh is considered one of the greatest bowlers of all time.



Stuart Broad has surpassed his Test wicket total of 519 wickets.



The only seam bowlers now ahead of Broad are James Anderson and Glenn McGrath. pic.twitter.com/k63aERxpAm — bet365 (@bet365) June 11, 2021

Over the years in his long career, he played 148 Test matches and 121 ODIs. Where he picked up 523 Test wickets and 178 ODI wickets. He proved himself more efficient with the red ball.

Because limited over cricket cannot make the batsman test the swings.

He even picked up 6 wickets against New Zealand. And this will certainly make him push for more wickets in Tests.