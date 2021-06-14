Mbappe confused with PSG and Real Madrid

Transfer talks between Ligue 1 giant PSG and La Liga giant Real Madrid regarding Kylian Mbappe isn’t coming into any conclusion.

Kylian Mbappe has certainly been under the radar of Real Madrid for a massive transfer this season. Amid the financial crisis, Real Madrid has somehow slowed down the negotiations this season.

Although the Transfer market will remain open for sometime now. Hence, Real Madrid has decided not to make any sudden move for Mbappe.

Performance of Mbappe at PSG

For PSG, Kylian Mbappe has certainly been one of the most influential players in recent time, since he joined them in 2018.

This season, a hattrick against Barcelona at Camp Nou will definitely become his best performance. And such statistics at Camp Nou will definitely make Real Madrid move forward with the transfer talks.

In a recent interview with French magazine, he has admitted of not being sure about PSG being the best place for him.

This season, he has played 47 games where he scored 42 goals and provided 11 assists, in all competition.

🚨 Real Madrid hopes that Mbappè will submit his request to leave the PSG after the Euros. After that, the moment will be when Real Madrid will begin to move, and his recent statements were a great reinforcement of Real Madrid’s strategy to sign him. @diarioas #rmlive 🇫🇷 — Los Blancos Live (@LosBlancos_Live) June 12, 2021

Current status between Mbappe, PSG and Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe will become a free agent in June next Summer. PSG’s fear to lose their top player for free will definitely make them anxious.

Mbappe loves the club he plays for, and has several fond memories in PSG. He has been a Real Madrid fan since childhood, hence he wants PSG and Real Madrid to meet at common ground with their negotiations.

Mbappe hasn’t signed a contract extension yet; and Real Madrid might hope to wait for a season more to sign Mbappe for FREE.