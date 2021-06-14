EURO 2020: ‘STERLING’ start for England

News from UEFA EURO 2020 as England begins their campaign with 3 points from Sterling’s strike as Gareth Southgate produce young squad.

England begins their journey on a very positive note at Wembley stadium. Gareth Southgate made England find a way out in their opening game.

Although England didn’t display their best performance if compared to the quality of the players. The performance brought result, and a 3-points will definitely matter at the end of the game.

England now leads the table of Group D with Scotland and Czech Republic facing off in their opening game tomorrow.

Raheem Sterling gives England the win in EURO opener

England team started the game with a huge risk from Gareth Southgate. He made Raheem Sterling start instead of Jack Grealish. But the risk paid off in the 2nd half of the game.

The first half ended in 0-0 score-line. English team started the game with clear dominant football for the first 20-25 minutes.

Gareth Southgate made fielded a very tactical attacking line-up. He used young feet of Mason Mount and Phil Foden along with the experienced Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

Although one shot from Foden hit the post, but England kept their dominating football alive for the entire game.

Croatia fielded experienced mid-fielders like Luka Modric and Marcelo Brozovic to keep control in the mid-field. They didn’t attack much but kept a good control in their mid-field. They did get few opportunities to take shots. But England had a better edge.

Raheem Sterling didn’t miss the chance at 57th minute of the game from a sublime assist by Kalvin Phillips.

Sterling seals England's first win against Croatia in Group D of EURO 2020!#ENGCRO #AstroEuro2020 pic.twitter.com/0KIDBkLWme — Stadium Astro 😷 (@stadiumastro) June 13, 2021

Croatia tried hard to break the English defense, kept good hold in their mid-field. But the team couldn’t make the breakthrough pass through English defenders.

Confidence is the Key for England Young generations

England has arguably one of the youngest squad participating in this years’ EURO Cup. And Gareth Southgate didn’t feel the pressure of taking the risk of inexperienced youngsters.

Gareth Southgate introduced Jude Bellingham at the last quarter of the game. The moment of history as well for England team management. Although they kept a very strong possession of the game, young footballers held their nerves against Croatian ball control.

Gareth Southgate made the Seniors guard the wall and let the youngsters have fun up on the pitch. John Stones, Ming, Trippier and Kyle Walker held the Croatians tight and didn’t let them take chances.

Goalkeeper James Pickford also looked confident with his jumps and punches during the last quarter of the game.