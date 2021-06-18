Barcelona to replace Umtiti with defender Ginter

Transfer news from La Liga as Barcelona looking to replace their out of favour defender Samuel Umtiti with German defender Matthias Ginter.

Barcelona has certainly felt the importance to sell off their French defender Samuel Umtiti. Since he signed for Barcelona from Olympique Lyon in 2016, he hasn’t really showed proved his worth.

And his knee injury has kept him out for several weeks which forced him to miss numerous matches. Ronald Koeman has decided not to keep him in squad and asked Barcelona to find him a suitable destination.

Barcelona identified Matthias Ginter to replace Samuel Umtiti

Matthias Ginter took the field for Germany against France in their opening game of the EURO. The player performed particularly well, and hence Barcelona has started to plan his arrival.

Matthias Ginter plays for Borussia M’Gladbach in Bundesliga. This season, he has played 46 games, specifically 97% of their available minutes.

The German defender signed for M’Gladbach in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund. The 27 years old player will run out of contract in June 2022. Hence, Barcelona has decided to go ahead with their negotiations with the German club.

Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet in Transfer list

Barcelona are very clear that neither Samuel Umtiti nor Clement Lenglet are in their plans for next season.

Barcelona has decided that they will sell Umtiti to raise some funds for their transfer budget this summer.

Clement Lenglet also felt the vibe that Barcelona will not hesitate to sell him as well. But he expressed his love for the club and wants to continue at Camp Nou.