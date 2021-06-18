Memphis Depay will sign TWO yrs deal with Barcelona

Transfer News as the Dutch forward close in to sign a deal with Barcelona for free this summer, and asked for a deal to keep him until 2023 at Camp Nou.

Barcelona has managed to get a convincing reply from the Dutch forward Memphis Depay amid transfer doubts. Memphis Depay will sign the deal soon after the EURO campaign gets over with the Netherlands.

His Dutch teammate Georginio Wijnaldum ditched Barcelona to sign for PSG. But Memphis Depay proves his words to sign a deal with Barcelona after rejecting deals from PSG, Inter Milan and Juventus.

Memphis Depay has decided to join Barcelona – no doubt. Player’s camp optimistic and lawyers now checking contracts in order to complete the deal in the next few days. 🔴🔵 #FCB



It’s considered “a matter of final details and time”, then Memphis will join Barça. #Depay https://t.co/rJ5Nw9hku6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2021

Memphis Depay wants a TWO years deal

The 27 years old forward will join the pack of strikers at Barcelona. He will share the position with players like Lionel Messi, Aguero, Dembele, Griezmann, Braithwaite, Ansu Fati, Trincao and Alex Collado.

He has decided to take a mature step of keeping his term until 2023. Memphis Depay will have the opportunity to talk to other clubs after 2022 FIFA World Cup. And if things go really well with Barcelona and Depay, he will take the decision in 2023.

Memphis Depay decided to join the Spanish side only because of the former Dutch manager Ronald Koeman. He believes in his understanding with Koeman can bring success.

Memphis Depay this season

Depay has played 40 games for Lyon this season, and have scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists. He has played at the club since 2017, where he signed from Manchester United.

For Lyon, he has played 178 games, where he scored 76 and assisted 55 goals.