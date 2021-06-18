Arsenal interested in Brighton defender Ben White

Transfer talks initiated between Arsenal and Brighton regarding a Seagull defender Ben White who enjoyed a magnificent season this year.

Last season, Arsenal started the campaign with a lot of positive notes. They had won the FA Cup and the Community Shield under Mikel Arteta.

But their journey in the new season has failed miserably. They ended the season in 8th position, after a lot of struggles. As they will miss the European competition next season, their confidence will certainly be low regarding their transfer talks.

Brighton rejects £40 Million offer for Ben White from Arsenal

Ben White has certainly played an impressive season for Brighton. The 23 years old defender has graduated from Brighton academy in 2014.

He continued playing for Brighton in U18, U21 and U23 squad. Ben White joined the senior side in 2018. He played for half-season and spent another half at Peterborough in short loan.

He then joined Leeds United in 2019 for a season-long loan deal. But ever since he returned his performance has improved. And now, Brighton has tagged a price of £50 Million, after rejecting a £40 Million bid from Arsenal.

Brighton has the player in contract until 2024, hence they have no hurry or fear of losing him.

🚨 Arsenal will imminently submit a second bid worth £45m for Brighton’s Ben White. Reports @ChrisWheatley_ and @kayakaynak97. https://t.co/ibfRrRbdcS — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) June 17, 2021

Arsenal require a defender this summer

As the contract between David Luiz and Arsenal will expire at the end of this month. Arsenal will require a central defender to make up for the loss.

Mikel Arteta has planned a complete squad overhaul to challenge for an European competition in 2022-23.