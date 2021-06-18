Apple has been alleged of infringing the MIMO wireless technology patent by XR Communication

According to the latest news, this week, Apple has been hit with another lawsuit. This time, XR Communications filed a lawsuit against Apple alleging that a number of its products infringed on its MIMO wireless technology patent. The complaint was filed with the US District Court for the Western District of Texas for infringing on a patent granted in 2020.

In the lawsuit, it iPhone 6s, iPad model from the first generation onwards, iPad Air and iPad mini 2, all Mac models launched since 2016, and Apple TV 4K. XR was mentioned. It was cited infringement of US Patent No. 10,715,235 for ‘Directed wireless communication.’

Though the technology cited in the lawsuit is specific, the system has been used by a large number of manufacturers in the market that offering devices with Wi-Fi capabilities. The lawsuit claims the patent in question was developed by WiFi infrastructure specialist Vivato Technologies back in 2000.

Apple owns a number of patents related to MIMO communications and related technologies. XR Communications is now seeking damages for past and ongoing royalty, court fees, and injunctive relief.