EURO: Stalemate between England and Scotland

Match report from EURO Campaign as Group D sees two draws, England and Scotland ends in 0-0 as with two brilliant performances from the goalkeepers.

The battle of the United Kingdom concludes in a goalless draw. The Group D sees two draws in their matchday 2 as Croatia and Czech Republic ends up in a 1-1 draw.

England hosted Scotland at Wembley Stadium, London. But the fans expected much more from the English side rather than just a goalless draw.

England certainly makes it tough for themselves in the group as Scotland will consider the draw as a win. An important point for the Scottish team as they will definitely look to qualify further as they returned to competitive football after a long time.

Mount and Adams miss early chances

England manager Gareth Southgate trusted the same attack he used against Croatia. Phil Foden along with Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

Although several football fans expected Jack Grealish or Jadon Sancho right from the start. Whereas Scotland enjoyed a beautiful start as Che Adams missed a close-range shot, which came in from O’Donnell.

England defender John Stones had a chance to make it 1-0 but his shot from a header hit the post. Mason Mount also missed another chance as he earned a clear chance from a lose ball from Scot defender McTominay.

17 – This was England’s 17th goalless draw at a major tournament (EUROs + World Cup), two more than any other nation in the history of those competitions. Groundhog. #ENG #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/DlPcvAKaks — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 18, 2021

James Pickford made an excellent save midway through the 1st half. A shot from Stephen O’Donnell through Luke Shaw’s leg saw a brilliant display from the goalkeeper. Che Adams missed the rebound as well.

Although England dominated the 1st half, Harry Kane looked sloppy and seemed struggling.

Fans expect more sharpness from England squad in EURO

English fans expected much more from the Steward Harry Kane in the striking force. But Mason Mound certainly the only player who had a good promising 1st half in the game.

Mason Mount remained busy on the field and his agility kept Billy Gilmour on track. The Chelsea players had a terrific clash in terms of football.

Star of the Match: Billy Gilmour for keeping Mason Mount under tight control

Mount took an excellent long-ranger shot but Scot keeper Marshal remained tight on his position. But the lazy performance from Harry Kane became hard to ignore.

Such display from Harry Kane might affect his market value amid his transfer rumours.

English manager Gareth Southgate subbed off Phil Foden for Jack Grealish in the 2nd half. And made Marcus Rashford come on for Harry Kane.

Reece James had a chance to make England lead, but a solid tight defense from Scotland kept the score goalless. Adam had a clear chance which certainly got neutralized by John Stones in their penalty box.

Reece James made an excellent goal-line clearance with a header to a shot from Lyndon Dykes. The shot seemed really good which could’ve put Scotland ahead.

Jack Grealish had a good game right from the minute he came on. Many supporters will expect him from the start in their final group stage game against Czech Republic on 22nd June.