Reliance Jio might launch its affordable Android smartphone this Diwali

In order to launch entry level Android based smartphone, last year, Reliance Jio joined hands with Google. Though the developments took a long time, it seems, we can finally expect the device now.

ETTech reported that Reliance Jio will most probably launch its affordable smartphone before Diwali in India. The publishing house cited people aware of the matter as their source. Since the COVID-19 situation is improving in India, the demand is likely to peak at that time.

As of now, the phone has crossed R&D stage so the company is exploring the option of sourcing components from the likes of Tata Electronics. It is now being tested at Wingtech Mobiles, Dixon Technologies, UTL Neolyncs, and Flextronics Technologies. The phone will come with a price tag of around $50 and pre-booking could start in the coming months.

The report noted that as part of the deal, Google’s role will be in terms of software optimization, Chinese ODM Wingtech will design the hardware and other vendors will do the assembling.

Reliance has scheduled its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 24th June so there is a possibility that the company might discuss about the smartphone in the meeting.