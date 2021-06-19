According to the latest news, as many as three new upcoming Samsung budget 5G smartphones have earned their certifications from Bluetooth SIG. The certification details reveal that the devices are of the same phone with different names.

Earlier this month, alongside the Galaxy A22 4G, South Korean tech giant Samsung announced the Galaxy A22 5G. The LTE variant was recently certified by Bluetooth SIG as Galaxy F22. Now, the 5G version has been listed with three different names.

As per the updated Bluetooth certification of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, the handset will also launch as Galaxy Buddy (SM-A226L), Galaxy Wide5 (SM-E426S), and Galaxy F42 5G (SM-E426B). It seems the first two models would be exclusive to a specific carrier or region.

Samsung Galaxy Buddy, Wide5, and F42 5G gets Bluetooth SIG certification

Back in May, Samsung launched Galaxy Jump in South Korea which is more or less a rebranded version of Galaxy A32 5G in Red color so we can expect the Galaxy Buddy and the Galaxy Wide5 to come with a unique paint job. On the other hand, Galaxy F42 5G could debut in markets like India. It is to be noted that in India, the Galaxy F series is exclusive to one of the two largest online retailers, Flipkart.

As of now, we have no information about the price and timeline of the three devices but we expect Samsung to reveal that soon in the coming days.